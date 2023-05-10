LafargeHolcim Bangladesh holds 25th annual general meeting

Photo: Courtesy

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited held its 25th annual general meeting on 9 May over digital platform.

The meeting was presided over by Christof Hässig, chairman, and attended by Iqbal Chowdhury, director and chief executive officer, other members of the board of directors and shareholders of the company, said a press release.

Along with other items of the agenda, the shareholders appreciated and approved 48% cash dividend, including 33% interim dividend which has already been paid, for the year 2022.