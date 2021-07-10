LafargeHolcim Bangladesh envisions for a zero waste future through its Geocycle project

Corporates

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 06:46 pm

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh envisions for a zero waste future through its Geocycle project

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited is keen to play an active role to create a zero-waste future in Bangladesh through its Geocycle project. Through this project in Bangladesh, it has been utilizing the cement kiln of Chhatak Plant in Sunamganj to dispose of various types of hazardous and non-hazardous waste generated from the different Industrial Units. 

Currently, Geocycle is providing waste management services to more than 50 companies across the industry including Textile, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Oil & Gas, and many more, it has disposed of more than 2000 MT of waste in the last six months, states a press release.

Geocycle is a brand of Holcim based in Switzerland operating in 70 countries. It is a leading provider of industrial, agricultural, and municipal waste management services worldwide and they currently operating in 50 countries that applies the proven technology of 'co-processing and utilize existing facilities in the cement industry to resolve waste challenges sustainably. In 2017, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh launched Geocycle in Bangladesh.

Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh said "We have invested around 35 crore BDT to set up a state of the art waste management facility named Geocycle in our Chhatak Plant in Sunamganj which ensures adequate storage, safe handling, globally recognized pre-processing, and environment-friendly disposal through co-processing."

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is also working with different Government and Non-Government Organizations including the Department of Environment (DoE) to create awareness among the industrial waste generators for sustainable waste management. 

LafargeHolcim / The Geocycle Project

