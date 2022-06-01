LafargeHolcim Bangladesh distributes food items among the flood affected communities in Chhatak

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited, distributed food items among the flood affected communities near its Surma Plant in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

The food package distribution program was inaugurated by Harpal Singh, Head of Industrial Operations and Plant Manager, Surma while Mamunur Rahman, UNO of Chhatak was present as chief guest, says a press release.

The food items will be distributed among 2300 families of 30 (thirty) villages including Noarai, Joy Nagar, Mafij Nagar, Tengargaon and Jorapani of Chhatak in phases.

Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, said, "As part of our corporate social responsibility, the company initiated food package distribution among the flood affected people."

