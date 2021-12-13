LafargeHolcim awarded for ‘Corporate Governance Excellence’
The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has awarded LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for 'Corporate Governance Excellence'.
The company's Legal Director and Company Secretary Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & HR Director Asif Bhuiyan received the award from the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at an award giving ceremony held in a city hotel yesterday, reads a press release.