LafargeHolcim awarded for ‘Corporate Governance Excellence’

Corporates

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:21 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim awarded for ‘Corporate Governance Excellence’

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:21 pm
LafargeHolcim awarded for ‘Corporate Governance Excellence’

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has awarded LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for 'Corporate Governance Excellence'.

The company's Legal Director and Company Secretary Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & HR Director Asif Bhuiyan received the award from the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at an award giving ceremony held in a city hotel yesterday, reads a press release. 

LafargeHolcim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 