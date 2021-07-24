Lafarge Holcim unveils new look of its premium cement brand

Corporates

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 05:54 pm

Rajesh Surana, CEO of the company unveiled the new design of the cement bag through a virtual programme recently

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL), a famous cement manufacturer, has unveiled new look of its premium cement brand 'Holcim Strong Structure' which is now available in all the markets.

Rajesh Surana, CEO of the company unveiled the new design of the cement bag through a virtual programme recently, reads a press release on Saturday.

Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, sales and marketing director of LHBL was also present during the unveiling ceremony.

Earlier a virtual program was organised where the distributors and retailers of the company praised the new design and mentioned about its uniqueness.

Holcim Strong Structure is one of the most popular cements in the premium quality segment. The Professionals recommends individual house builders to use the cement for its premium quality.

Rajesh Surana said "LafargeHolcim Bangladesh always emphasises on innovation and customer satisfaction. As a part of this, we are unveiling the new look of our Holcim Strong Structure bag."

The new look of the bag is really attractive and reflects our stronger brand image and product differentiation which shall be further emphasised by the new bag. "We are committed to provide best product for our customers to build their dream homes," the official added.

