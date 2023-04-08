Labaid, State University of Bangladesh celebrate World Health Day 2023

Labaid and State University of Bangladesh (SUB) on Friday jointly celebrated World Health Day 2023 with the theme 'Health for All' through a colourful rally and a discussion meeting.

Prof Dr Hasnat M Alamgir, head of SUB's Department of Public Health, presided over the discussion on 'Pollution and Public Health', reads a press release.

Dr Ainun Nishat, professor emeritus of BRAC University, Dr AKM Moserraf Hossain, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, spoke on the occasion.

The programme was moderated by Dr Abu Jamil Faisal, president of Public Health Association of Bangladesh.