LabAid once again gets ‘NABH’ international accreditation 

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 08:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After Labaid Cardiac Hospital, LabAid Specialised Hospital became the second hospital in the country to receive the "NABH" international accreditation. 

On the occasion, the certificate was handed over to Dr AM Shamim, managing director of Lab Aid Group, in a ceremony at the hospital, reads a press release.

The "Special Service Week" for patients was inaugurated by cutting a cake to celebrate the international recognition of health services. 
Directors of Labaid group, specialist doctors, CEO of the hospital, medical directors and senior officials also present on the occasion.

The service week started from 2 June and will continue till 8 June.

The LabAid Specialized Hospital has received this recognition internationally in view of the recent achievement of specific standards in the overall index of healthcare, including medical and patient management. This recognition is given by the international branch of the

"National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH)".

The international branch of NABH recognises this. LabAid has achieved this recognition through international quality control and consistency in more than 600 indicators related to patient management and institutional structure. 

THE NABH is a board member of the "International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua)", the apex global organisation to protect the quality of healthcare. The "Special Service Week" will run at 32 branches of LabAid across the country. 

