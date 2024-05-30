Labaid holds seminar on controlling hypertension

A seminar was organized at Labaid Cardiac Hospital by Labaid Pharmaceuticals with the motto "Measure high blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer".

A paper on "Control of hypertension in Special Situations" was also presented in the seminar. Dr. Rakibul Hasan presented the article.

Dr AM Shamim, Managing Director, Labaid Group was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Abduz Jaher, Dr M Khademul Islam, Dr Sirajul Haque and Dr Sameeran Kumar Saha chaired the seminar.

Panel of experts included Dr. APM Sohrabuzzaman, Dr. Begum Hosne Ara, Dr. Md. Ashraf Ali, Dr. abdul Kader Akand, Dr. SM Mostafa Zaman, Dr. Arun Kumar Sharma, Dr. Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Dr. S. Moqaddes Hossain (Sadi), Dr. Noor Mohammad and Dr. M. Abul Khair.

Dr. Baren Chakraborty presided over the program.

Dr. A. M. Shamim in his speech said, "Labaid has always played a leading role in promoting health awareness. Such initiatives aimed at raising awareness about hypertension and promoting its prevention, detection and control will help in increasing public awareness".

Ahmed Dawood, CEO of Labaid Hospitals, thanked everyone at the event.

Manish Mishra, CEO of Labaid Limited, Iftekhar Ahmed, Head of Operation at Labaid Hospitals and senior officials were present in the event.

