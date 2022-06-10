Labaid Diagnostic receives modern FOTON ambulance

Labaid Diagnostic, a concern of Labaid Group, has recently purchased a five-unit brand-new Foton ambulance from ACI Motors, a subsidiary of ACI Limited.

ACI Limited organised an official handover ceremony in the Corporate Office of Labaid Group on Thursday, (9 June), reads a press release.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director at ACI Motors Ltd, handed over the first unit ambulance to Sakif Shamim, Executive Director at Labaid Group.

Sakif Shamim expressed their satisfaction by observing the unique features of this brand-new ambulance.

ACI Motors has started marketing world-renowned commercial vehicle brand Foton in 2019 as sole distributor in Bangladesh.