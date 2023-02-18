Kuwait Airways awards 20 top travel agencies

Press Release
18 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 07:49 pm

Kuwait Airways awards 20 top travel agencies

Kuwait Airways awarded 20 top travel agencies in Bangladesh at its 'Annual Agent Conference 2023' held at a hotel in the capital on Friday (17 February).

On the occasion, Total Air Services Limited Managing Director Morshedul Alam Chakladar said that the airlines sector faced major problems during the Covid-19 pandemic but they did not lay off any workers and managed the situation by working with them.

KUWAIT airways CEO Maen Mahmoud Rajouki and Director Commercial Amin Al Hayemi was also connected to the event virtually and gave their speech thanking the agents and the GSA, reads a press release. 

Kuwait Airways Senior Country Manager (Bangladesh) Bashar F Karam was also present at the event.

Saimon Overseas Ltd, Victory Travels Ltd, Talon Corporation Ltd, Activate Travels and Tours, Airspeed Private Ltd, Al Gazi Travels Ltd, Al Mansur Travels Ltd, among others, were awarded at the event.

Different travel agents of the country along with the officials of Kuwait Airways and Total Airlines Services Limited were present at the event.

