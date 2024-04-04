Kutubuddin Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed recognised as CIPs for 2022

Kutubuddin Ahmed, the chairman of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group, and Green Textile, along with Tanvir Ahmed, the managing director, have been honoured as Commercially Important Persons (CIP) for the year 2022, a testament to their exceptional contributions and leadership in the textile and manufacturing industries.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, the visionary behind Envoy Textiles Limited, received the esteemed recognition in the textile fabrics category; whereas Tanvir Ahmed has been awarded in woven garments category for his impactful work as Director of Cosmopolitan Industries Pvt. Ltd. (CIPL), reads a press release.

These recognitions underscore the profound influence and commitment of the remarkable father-son duo to fostering industry excellence and development.

Kutubuddin Ahmed has been being recognised as CIP since 1991, meanwhile, Tanvir Ahmed was acclaimed as the Youngest CIP of the country for the year of 2014, following which he has continued to receive the prestigious accolade.

