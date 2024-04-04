Kutubuddin Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed recognised as CIPs for 2022

Corporates

Press Release
04 April, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 09:06 pm

Related News

Kutubuddin Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed recognised as CIPs for 2022

Press Release
04 April, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 09:06 pm
Kutubuddin Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed recognised as CIPs for 2022

Kutubuddin Ahmed, the chairman of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group, and Green Textile, along with Tanvir Ahmed, the managing director, have been honoured as Commercially Important Persons (CIP) for the year 2022, a testament to their exceptional contributions and leadership in the textile and manufacturing industries. 

Kutubuddin Ahmed, the visionary behind Envoy Textiles Limited, received the esteemed recognition in the textile fabrics category; whereas Tanvir Ahmed has been awarded in woven garments category for his impactful work as Director of Cosmopolitan Industries Pvt. Ltd. (CIPL), reads a press release. 

These recognitions underscore the profound influence and commitment of the remarkable father-son duo to fostering industry excellence and development. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kutubuddin Ahmed has been being recognised as CIP since 1991, meanwhile, Tanvir Ahmed was acclaimed as the Youngest CIP of the country for the year of 2014, following which he has continued to receive the prestigious accolade.
 

envoy group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

8h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

12h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

45m | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

5h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

7h | Videos
Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos