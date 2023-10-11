Kumarika, Asiatic MEC and Garbageman team up for grand initiative Save the Nature

The frequency of natural disasters including floods, droughts and cyclones is rising every year as a result of global climate change. These natural catastrophes disrupt and damage uncountable number of lives & properties— pushing our planet towards an inevitable doom. According to an Ecological Threat Register Report, the number of natural disasters worldwide has increased tenfold since the 1960s, and is still rising.

Climate change is one of the most discussed topics around the world today. There are numerous debates, conferences, and awareness campaigns taking place all around the world.

The way we are polluting the environment is undoubtedly responsible, among other factors, for the erratic behaviour of nature. In our daily lives, we use plastic in a variety of ways. And we are not very responsible when it comes to discarding used plastic. As a result, plastic is now found in the soil, water and even in the air. This dire situation cannot be solved unless we start to care.

Because plastic is mostly non-biodegradable, it has long-term effects on weather and climate– threatening our environment and the ecosystem. And this degradation of environment and ecosystems is eventually contributing to relentless monsoons, extreme heat, drought, abnormally hot temperatures in the winter, excessive snowfall, water pollution, destruction of on marine and terrestrial creatures, chemical pollution, habitat destruction, microplastic pollution, rise in global temperature due to the greenhouse effect - all of which hold dire consequences for human lives. It is therefore high time that we come together and do something to protect nature.

Hemas Consumer Brands, a well-established international company from Sri Lanka has won consumers' trust and a strong position in the Bangladesh market with its brand 'Kumarika' within a short span of time. 'Kumarika', a socially responsible brand, always promotes healthy means of life and natural care. In continuation to this, 'Kumarika' intends to promote preservation of nature through its new set of initiatives titled 'Save the Nature'.

'Save the Nature' initiatives will be carried out in three phases, which will help us protect our nature better. In the first phase, plastic waste will be collected and recycled through a set of door-to-door activities. In the second phase, a cleaning campaign will be held to clean up prominent public spots to raise awareness and generate talkability, and finally trees will be planted to better restore the balance of nature.

For the first phase of the campaign, Hemas partnered up with Garbageman, who will work at field level to go door-to-door and collect plastic waste and recycle it. Asiatic MEC will be the communication partner throughout the campaign.

Any conscious citizen can sign up to participate in the plastic collection and recycling effort of 'Save the Nature' initiative by scanning a QR code or visiting the web link. After signing up, Garbageman will tell them how to store plastic. Then, Garbageman will collect the plastics for recycling.

An agreement for this 'Save the Nature' program was signed between Hemas, Garbageman and Asiatic MEC at the Asiatic MEC office. Country Director of Hemas Consumer Brands Bangladesh Naveedul Islam Khan, Chief Operating Officer Mohammed Nasir Uddin Siddiquee, Head of Marketing Tushar Kumar Karmakar, Brand Manager Riyad Morshed; Asiatic MEC's Managing Director Morshed Alam, Executive Director Tusnuva Ahmed Tina; and Garbageman's Founder & Managing Director Fahim Uddin Shuvo, Business Development & Strategic Lead Zara Rahman and other officials from each party attended the occasion.

Naveedul Islam Khan, Country Director of Hemas Consumer Brands Bangladesh, commented on the signing of the initiative saying, "Save the Nature is our latest initiative towards creation of a beautiful and green future. Our planet is in threat, nature is deteriorating and biodiversity is suffering due to our ignorance and indifference. So, let us all do our part. Instead of throwing the used plastic everywhere, let us recycle or reuse it and ensure our conscious role in preventing environmental pollution."

Initially starting from Dhaka, 'Kumarika' hopes to gradually spread 'Save the Nature' initiatives across the country. This program is expected to generate mass awareness over time and engage more people in this effort to save mother nature.