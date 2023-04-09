Kulaura housewife receives 101 free products with Walton fridge purchase

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
101 free products are being handed over to Kulaura housewife Monwara Begum that she got buying Walton fridge. Photo: Courtesy
Monwara Begum, a housewife from Kulaura of Moulvibazar, has received a total of 101 products for free after purchasing a Walton brand refrigerator under its ongoing nationwide Digital Campaign Season-17.

On 6 April, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Deputy Managing Director, Md Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors, Actor Amin Khan and Mohammad Firoj Alam, and Ariful Ambia officially handed over the 101 products to Monwara Begum during a ceremony at the "Bhai Bhai Enterprise" Walton distributor showroom located in Bhabaniganj Market of Juri Upazila, reads a press release.

Walton's 'Digital Campaign' is offering various benefits to customers across the country to encourage their active involvement in the program, which aims to provide online-based, efficient after-sales services.

Under the campaign, customers have the chance of winning 101 free products or cash vouchers of up to Tk.1 lakh or guaranteed gifts.

Monwara is a resident of Mirshangkar village under the Bhuksimoil union. She purchased a 163-litre refrigerator from the showroom on 25 March. She then received an SMS on her mobile phone from Walton with the notification of getting 101 free products.

The 101 free products included a Walton fridge, AC, smart TV, washing machine, air cooler, microwave and electric oven, ceiling, pedestal, tornado and rechargeable fans and rice Cooker.

Monwara carried those products to her home loaded in a truck and her house is now full of Walton products. She thanked Walton authorities for providing such facilities to customers.

"If someone buys foreign products with the money that is sent by expatriates, it goes out of the country. We should buy and use domestically made products to accelerate the country's economy," DMD Humayun Kabir said urging people to buy Walton's products.

Local businessman MA Mozib Mahbub, Juri Police Station OC Mosharrof Hossain, Walton's zonal manager in Sylhet, Asaduzzaman, Area Manager Sarwar Jahan, and proprietor of 'Bhai Bhai Enterprise' Humayun Kabir were also present at the function.

Previously, Mosharof Hossain from Jashore, Nazrul Islam from Morrelganj municipality of Bagerhat and Jashim Uddin from Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar also got 101 house-full free products each buying Walton fridges.

