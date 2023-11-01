KUET to organize entrepreneur’s meet up

KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club is days away from hosting its notable event– The Entrepreneurial Voice, an entrepreneur's meet-up at one of the country's top engineering universities.

The event, scheduled to be held on 3 November 2023, will introduce the to-be engineers of the university to some of the leading startup founders and to some of the industry's veteran leaders and insights into their career's successes and struggles. The event seeks a synergy between engineers and entrepreneurs with the tagline "Engineering and Entrepreneurship: connecting the dots in between".

KUET admits the country's most brilliant with a vision of nourishing them and producing them as engineers. They also give the students the opportunity to gain outside of academic experience and knowledge and a chance to explore themselves under a university club banner.

KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club seeks to engage KUET campus with the industry to broaden student's view with the demands of the industry. The participants of this one-of-a-kind event at the KUET premises are to expect a valuable platform for networking with industry professionals, offering a chance to exchange ideas, insights, and contacts that can greatly benefit their careers. Moreover, this event presents the perfect occasion to submit their resumes, opening doors to potential job offers or internships with leading companies. Additionally, participants will have the unique opportunity to interact with the leaders of these companies, gaining invaluable insights and making lasting connections. Lastly, the event offers the enticing possibility of securing scholarships, providing a well-rounded experience for all those in attendance

Follow them on their social media channels for the latest updates and event highlights: https://www.facebook.com/KBEC.official