KUET to organize entrepreneur’s meet up

Corporates

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 03:45 pm

KUET to organize entrepreneur’s meet up

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 03:45 pm
KUET to organize entrepreneur’s meet up

KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club is days away from hosting its notable event– The Entrepreneurial Voice, an entrepreneur's meet-up at one of the country's top engineering universities.

The event, scheduled to be held on 3 November 2023, will introduce the to-be engineers of the university to some of the leading startup founders and to some of the industry's veteran leaders and insights into their career's successes and struggles. The event seeks a synergy between engineers and entrepreneurs with the tagline "Engineering and Entrepreneurship: connecting the dots in between".

KUET admits the country's most brilliant with a vision of nourishing them and producing them as engineers. They also give the students the opportunity to gain outside of academic experience and knowledge and a chance to explore themselves under a university club banner.

KUET Business and Entrepreneurship Club seeks to engage KUET campus with the industry to broaden student's view with the demands of the industry. The participants of this one-of-a-kind event at the KUET premises are to expect a valuable platform for networking with industry professionals, offering a chance to exchange ideas, insights, and contacts that can greatly benefit their careers. Moreover, this event presents the perfect occasion to submit their resumes, opening doors to potential job offers or internships with leading companies. Additionally, participants will have the unique opportunity to interact with the leaders of these companies, gaining invaluable insights and making lasting connections. Lastly, the event offers the enticing possibility of securing scholarships, providing a well-rounded experience for all those in attendance

Follow them on their social media channels for the latest updates and event highlights: https://www.facebook.com/KBEC.official

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

33m | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

58m | Pursuit
Photo: TBS

Why government websites are ‘not secure' to enter

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

28m | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

4h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

20h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

19h | TBS SPORTS