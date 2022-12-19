KSRM to use bKash solution to collect payment from dealers 

bKash has recently signed an agreement with KSRM to facilitate payment collection through bKash from their dealers across the country.

To facilitate this service, Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash and Shahriar Jahan, deputy managing director of KSRM signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations recently at the head office of bKash, reads a press release.

Masrur Chowdhury, head of Govt Partnership and Business Sales and Mehmud Ashique Iqbal, VP of Business Sales of bKash; Jashim Uddin, Sr GM, Marketing and Sales of KSRM along with other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the event.

Under this agreement, KSRM will be able to collect the money from more than 600 dealers through 'bKash B2B solution'. This will provide them with more flexibility of collecting payment even at the holidays when the banks are closed. As a result, there will be opportunity to avail uninterrupted and hassle-free transaction services with these important business partners 24/7.

