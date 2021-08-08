KSRM provides oxygen at Satkania Health Complex

KSRM, a steel manufacturing organisation belonging to Kabir Group of Industries, has donated medical oxygen at Satkania Upazila Health Complex to meet the demands of critical Covid-19 patients.

KSRM Media adviser, Mizanul Islam handed over 300 liters of liquid oxygen to Dr Md Abdul Majid Osmani, Health and Family Planning officer of the health complex on Sunday.

Lauding the aid, Upazila Health Officer Dr Md Abdul Majid said donations made by KSRM are well-noted by all.

"KSRM has also stood beside marginal people in the past and still maintained its position amid the crisis of Covid-19 pandemic.", he said.