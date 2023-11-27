KSRM 9th Golf Tournament held in Ctg

KSRM 9th Golf Tournament held in Ctg

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 9th KSRM Golf Tournament was held in colourful arrangements at Bhatiari Golf and Country Club on Friday.  

On the occasion of the tournament, the Golf Club was decorated in a spectacular manner full of green nature. A total of 196 golfers participated in this tournament including women and senior category, reads a press release. 

On Friday morning, the chief guests of the function were Bhatiari Golf and Country Club President and Commander (GOC) of 24th Infantry Division Major General ShahenulHaque inaugurated the tournament while KSRM Director (Sales and Marketing) Md Jasim Uddin, director (Corporate) ShamsulHaque, CEO Mehrul Karim, business researcher and  Development Wing general manager colonel (retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam, general manager (Human Resource & Administration) Syed Nazrul Alam, deputy general manager Md Wahiduzzaman attended the occasion with KSRM Media Advisor Mizanul Islam announced the opening of the tournament.

Major General Shahenul Haque, the chief guest of the closing ceremony, said, "Every year we organize this tournament in collaboration with KSRM.  Which is a continuation of a happy and bilateral relationship.  We hope that our relationship with KSRM will continue in the future."

He also expressed that these regional-level golf tournaments will play an important role in the national-level competition.

General Manager of Business Research and Development Wing of KSRM Colonel (retd) Md. Ashfaqul Islam said that 10 mega projects of the KSRM have been inaugurated recently.

Among them, are Bangabandhu Tunnel, Metro Rail, Padma Rail, Dhaka and Chittagong Elevated Expressway, Ghorashal Fertilizer Factory, Third Terminal of Shahjalal International Airport, Sheikh Hasina Memorial etc.  KSRM was the proud construction partner in the implementation of these projects.  KSRM has supplied a significant amount of rods for these projects.

KSRM Senior Manager Taj Uddin, Deputy Manager Moniruzzaman Riyad, Senior Officers MizanUlHaque, MithunBarua, Mizanul Islam, Ashraful Islam and others were present at the event.

The prize distribution ceremony of the competition was followed by a raffle draw.

 

