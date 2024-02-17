Krishibid Group marks 23rd foundation anniversary with series of celebratory events

The 23rd foundation anniversary celebration of Krishibid Group unfolded at Krishibid City in Savar, commencing at 8am and extending until the evening on 16 February.

Approximately 2,000 attendees, comprising Krishibid Group's employees, their families, and officials, participated in the event, reads a press release.

Dr Ali Afzal, director of agriculture at Krishibid Group, presided over the ceremony, while the guest of honour was Dr Shree Biren Shikdar, former minister of youth and sports and an advisor to Krishibid Group.

Dr Shree Biren Shikdar commended Krishibid Group for its noteworthy contributions to the country's development and underscored its pivotal role in Bangladesh's agricultural-centric economy. He extended his best wishes for the continued success of the group.

Dr Ali Afzal, in his capacity as the president of the ceremony, highlighted Krishibid Group's significant role in the agricultural and socio-economic development of the country since its inception on 16 February 2001. He lauded the group's growth, starting from an initial investment of only Tk30,000 in 2001 to its current asset value of Tk7 billion.

The ceremony also featured the transfer of 100 plots through an event organised by Glorious Lands and Developments Limited, another venture of Krishibid Group, as part of their Krishibid City housing project.

Distinguished attendees included former agriculture secretary Dr Jahurul Karim, former director-general of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute Dr Shahidul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University Dr Abdul Hannan Bhuiya, former chairman of Dhaka WASA and Vice Chairman of Krishibid Group Engineer Rahmatullah, and various others.

The programme concluded with a cultural event, raffle draws, and cake cutting, marking the culmination of this meticulously organised celebration.