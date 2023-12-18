Krishi Bank customers can 'Add Money' to bKash anytime anywhere

The accountholders of the state-owned largest specialised bank - Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) can now use their internet banking web portal to 'Add Money' to bKash accounts from anywhere and anytime without additional charges.

With this addition, bKash has established the country's strongest "bank-bKash network" by offering instant 'Add Money' service to bKash accounts from 45 top commercial banks in the country as well as Visa and MasterCard issued by banks, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank works with a vision to achieve self-sufficiency in food production and elimination of poverty. To achieve those goals, Krishi Bank aims to provide financial services to all, especially the community in the agriculture sector. As part of that effort, the ability to add money without any charge and being able to spend through bKash will save lots of working hours for the customers.

To add money, the bKash account needs to be added as the beneficiary of the BKB account through the web portal (https://ib.krishibank.org.bd) in the first place. Customers can directly add money to bKash via the web portal following simple steps from the 'Transfer' menu of the BKB website.

On the other hand, a customer can tap on the 'Add Money' icon from the bKash app to select 'Internet Banking' from "bank to bKash" section. In the following step, the user needs to tap on the Bangladesh Krishi Bank logo from the dropdown list to enter the BKB website. Then, the user should input the transaction amount and OTP to complete the transaction.

After the successful transaction, the customer will receive an SMS notification on their registered phone. It is to be noted that the fund transfer limit fixed by the Bangladesh Bank will be applicable here. By adding money from a bank account, bKash customers can carry out almost all daily financial transactions including sending money, utility bill payments, shopping payments, mobile recharge, paying fees of educational institutions, e-ticketing, government fee payments, donation sending, insurance premium payment, savings, etc.

Customers' transactions with commercial banks have become more convenient due to the services of bKash like 'Add Money' and 'bKash to bank'. Due to these services, customers can now avoid going to the bank counters and instead, can transfer money to bKash to do daily transactions. Besides, they can also send money to bank from bKash account which has ensured more freedom and efficiency in their day-to-day transactions.