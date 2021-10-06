Krazyfox planning to expand its operations globally including Bangladesh

Krazyfox, India's premier multi-channel network, has announced its expansion into Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, and the Middle East.

The company is rapidly expanding, with the objective of launching operations in Europe and the United States over the next 2-3 years, reports Outlook India.

Speaking about the growth of the industry Vishal Srivastava, Co-founder of Krazyfox says, "We are glad to announce that we are taking the Krazyfox globally. With this expansion, we aim to fully explore the potential of influencer marketing to engage customers across the markets of Bangladesh, the Middle East region, and India with regional content. We believe that Influencer marketing is not just a marketing tool but it is a journey of buyers from shortlisting to buying a product. With our established expertise, refined strategies, and AI-based monitoring software, we are committed to providing engaging content and enhancing the brand identity."

Vishal Srivastava, Co-founder of Krazyfox added, "This is just the beginning chapter for influencer marketing industry. As an established company in the industry, we believe that it will grow by 2000 percent in the coming 2-3 years. We are already working in the Bangladesh market with the leading short video platform Snack Video. Besides, we are collaborating with other internet companies as well."

Commenting on the development, Ozair Yermal, Co-founder of Krazyfox says, "We are proud to share that from a small office, Krazyfox is expanding globally in a short duration of one year. We are opening our local offices in Dubai, Turkey & Bangladesh markets to offer better support to our existing and new clients. This industry was growing even before the pandemic but after the lockdowns, it has witnessed exponential growth."

Krazyfox has a large roster of top Instagram and YouTube influencers, as well as top-tier clients that have used influencer marketing methods and campaigns to develop their businesses. Krazyfox distinguishes itself in the Indian market with its multilingual influencer offering, which enables firms to reach nearly every part of the country, including Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. It caters to Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, and Tamil speakers with a regional and local content provider base.