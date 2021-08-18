KrayonMag's new endeavor to embrace the new norm

KrayonMag is organising a two-week-long online photo exhibition titled "New normal through my eyes" from 1 to 14 September in commemoration of World Photography Day which is on 19August.

Students from the Photography Club from various prominent institutions around the country will participate in the online exhibition, which will be held at the EMK Center in the capital Dhaka.

Additionally, on 19 and 20 August, there will be online masterclasses and webinars for participants as part of the event. The masterclass will be led by Saiful Huq Omi and KM Asad, two well-known photographers from around the country.

Furthermore, photographer Zannat Jui will be the moderator of the webinar, which will be held from 5 pm on Friday, 20 August. Other photographers who will appear and talk are Habiba Nowrose, Mishuk Ashraful Awal, and Mahmud Hossain Opu.

Photography clubs from eight universities across the country are participating in the event. Participating clubs are, Shutterbugs ULAB, Shahjalal University Photographers' Association (SUPA), North South University Art & Photography Club (NSUAPC), Army IBA Film & Photographic Society, Gono Bishwabidyalay Photo Library, Institute of Science and Technology Photography Club (ISTPC), American International University Bangladesh Photography Club (AIUBPC), Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology Photography Club (AUSTPC).

Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, founder of KrayonMag says, "Times have changed, now our daily companions are the mask and pocket sanitizer we keep with ourselves, and it has altered our lifestyles exceedingly. But, in the midst of it all, we still need to survive, which is why we are organizing this event, which will be able to illustrate the new normal that we are encountering."

Mozammel Haque, Lecturer at ULAB quotes, "Photography is about freezing the time. These boys and girls will capture the changing times in their frames. Years later when we will forget about this current situation, these sole pictures will be our memories of Corona."

Since 1839, August 19 has been observed as World Photography Day. The day is celebrated in more than 170 countries around the world in honor of those who have worked relentlessly for the advancement of photography. It will be KrayonMag's first initiative on the occasion of World Photography Day. Backpage PR will be the PR partner of this event while EMK Center will be the digital platform partner.

KrayonMag is a social storytelling platform. KrayonMag started its journey in 2020 as a Backpage PR affiliate. KrayonMag is working against the prevailing social issues, inequalities, and one-sided attitudes that exist in society and aims to bring a change for the betterment of society.