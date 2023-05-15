KrayonMag's 'Bornomala' exhibition ends 

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

KrayonMag's 'Bornomala' exhibition ends 

Press Release
15 May, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 09:37 pm

The KrayonMag's calligraphy and typography exhibition 'Bornomala' at the Liberation War Museum concluded on 13 May. 

On 11 May, KrayonMag arranged this exhibition as a mark of appreciation for all Bangladeshi language speakers, according to a press release.

Freedom Fighter and a Member of the Parliament Aroma Dutta, producer and actor Rokeya Prachy, and poet and literary language soldier Ashim Saha were present as guests on the last day.

Aroma Dutta began her remarks at the closing ceremony by stating, "As always, Krayonmag has retained its multicultural identity, as always. There are several dialects of both Arabic and English. Such an event with Bengali language, the language of the tribals, is really timely."

Along with the guests, many of the artists who participated in the exhibition were present in addition to the general visitors. Among the participants are Arup Baul, Jannatul Ferdous, Shubhra Dhar, Abdul Baten Sarkar, Manowar Hussain Shah, Md Morsalin Bin Kashem, Obaidullah Omar, Upal Roy Chowdhury, Mehnaz Tabassum and many others. Certificates were handed over to them at the end of the event.

Sustainable fashion activist, artist Faiza Ahmed participated in this event with her collection. A collection of her sarees were arranged across a part of Gallery 6 in the Liberation War Museum. Those sarees have calligraphy of different colors.

After receiving the certificate, Jannatul Ferdous said, "This is the first time I have participated in such an exhibition through my work. I feel very happy. There should be more calligraphy and typography organized with our language like 'Bornomala'."

Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, founder of Krayonmag said, " We launched the calligraphy exhibition last year. Apart from core Bengali language, we concentrated on different types of dialects of Bangladesh's languages this year. The goal of this event is to preserve our alphabet. Krayonmag has always sought to retain its own culture, traditions, and work. Our first book in Bengali, 'Oshomoyer Daak,' was published during the recent book fair. We want to publish a coffee table book with chosen artworks from this exhibition." She expressed optimism that this "Bornomala'' will eventually be more structured on a bigger scale in the upcoming years."

Writer and Novelist Selina Hossain, Lion Salma Adil MJF, founder of Salma Adil Foundation, Rebecca Sultana, project officer of UNDP and poet Gulshan-e-Yasmeen, lifetime member of Bangla Academy, were present as guests at the opening ceremony that took place on 11th May. 

On first day's event, Salma Adil, CFO of "Top Of Mind," stated during her speech that, "Krayonmag' has been working for a long time to promote and spread the Bengali language." This ''Bornomala' exhibition is another essential part of that endeavor. I believe that this endeavor would raise awareness of the Bengali language among our next generation."

Backpage PR is the event's PR partner, UNDP is the exhibition's Knowledge Partner, and Volunteer Opportunities is the event's promotional support partner.

KrayonMag is a social storytelling platform founded in the year 2020. The organisation works against social norms and taboos.

KrayonMag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

7h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

4h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

6h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone