KrayonMag hosts virtual photo exhibition ‘New Normal through My Eyes’ 

KrayonMag has organised a weeks-long online photography exhibition "New Normal through My Eyes" at the EMK Center in Dhaka.

The exhibition began on Wednesday and will run until 14 September 14, reads a press release.

Students from several prominent institutions' Photography Clubs around the nation will take part in the exhibition which is being collaborated by the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

As part of this event, online master classes and webinars were held on 19th and 20th August for students. The master class on 19 August was led by renowned photographer Saiful Haque Omi. He spoke on Bangladesh's photography industry, its growth, and its prospects.

Saiful Haque said "Why do we take pictures? Our aspiration for photography lies within our answers." The other master class was led by KM Asad, a well-known photo consultant from the World Bank on August 20th. He addressed catastrophe photography and its different elements with the attendees. KM Asad quoted, "To take a picture in a disaster situation, one must be united with the people and the event. They must be sympathetic to the suffering. Only then the picture will come to life." In these two lively sessions, the participants asked questions about different aspects of photography.

Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, founder of KrayonMag says, ''Photographs tell the tales of a person. Today's pictures are authentic documents of the future, a part of history. "The purpose of this exhibition is to capture our current surroundings that is riddled with corona, in future these photographs will help us understand how challenging the pandemic was for all of us."

Following the master class, an online webinar was held on August 20 at 5 pm. Jannat Jasmine, a well-known photographer, moderated the webinar. Habiba Nowroz, Mishuk Ashraful Awal, and Mahmud Hossain Apu were among the other photographers that spoke. They discussed how to capture photographs in crucial circumstances, as well as safety precautions and other concerns, throughout this session.

Eight photography clubs from leading universities took participation in this event. The clubs are - Shahjalal University Photographers Association (SUPA), North South University Art and Photography Club (NSUAPC), Army IBA Film and Photography Society, Gono Bishwabidyalay Photo Library, Institute of Science and Technology Photography Club (ISTPC), American International University Bangladesh Photography Club (AIUBPC), Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology Photography Club (AUSTPC), Shutterbugs ULAB. More than 200 apprentice photographers are working in these clubs.

The best photographs from the submitted pictures by the participants are being displayed in the exhibition from 1 to 14 September. EMK Center is the digital platform partner in this event.

The closing ceremony of the event, which started online on August 19, will be held on September 14. The names of the top three photographers will be announced at the closing ceremony.

Since 1839, August 19 has been observed as World Photography Day. The day is celebrated in more than 170 countries around the world in honor of those who have worked relentlessly for the advancement of photography. It will be KrayonMag's first initiative on the occasion of World Photography Day. Backpage PR is the PR partner of this event while EMK Center is the digital platform partner.