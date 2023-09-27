KR Ship Recycling Yard receives green certification

KR Ship Recycling Yard located in Kumira area of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila recently received the 'Green Yard' certificate as the fourth green ship-breaking yard in the country.

A 'Green Yard' refers to a yard that is compliant with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Guidelines for Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling under the Hong Kong Convention (HKC).

Mohammad Taslim Uddin, managing director of KR Ship Recycling Yard, said, "Recently, we have received the green certificate from Bureau Veritas and ClassNK. Due to the use of modern machinery, it will be possible to process ships in an environmentally friendly manner in our factory as well as ensure the protection of workers. As a result, the world's leading shipping companies will give us priority."

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen visited the factory on Monday (25 September).

After the visit, the ambassador said, "Bangladesh's ship breaking industry is currently at the top in the world. In order to maintain the top position, the yards have to follow the path of improvement in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention."

Earlier, PHP, SN Corporation, and Kabir Group's shipbreaking yards in Bangladesh received the certificate for a green yard.