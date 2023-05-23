Kotler Impact and Northern Education Group jointly organise 'Modern Marketing Conclave-2023'

The Modern Marketing Conclave-2023, a highly anticipated event, took place for the first time in Bangladesh at the Grand Ballroom of Dhaka Sheraton on Monday (May 22, 2023). The prestigious conclave was jointly organized by Kotler Impact Inc. Canada and Northern Education Group (NEG), reads a press release.

Under the chairmanship of Professor Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, President of Northern Education Group and Global Advisor of World Marketing Summit Group, the conclave witnessed the presence of Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister of Commerce, as the chief guest during the inauguration ceremony.

The closing ceremony was graced by MA Mannan, MP, Minister of Planning, as the chief guest. Distinguished guests at the conclave included prime minister's Economic Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Kotler Impact Dr Fahim Kibria, and Vice Chancellor of Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) Professor Dr Anwar Hossain.

One of the highlights of the event was the unveiling of the much-discussed book titled "Essentials of Modern Marketing" (EOMM) authored by Professor Philip Kotler, renowned as the Father of Modern Marketing.

The book, which presents an unparalleled contribution to the field of marketing, includes domestic case studies accompanying each chapter. Co-authored by Professor Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, a distinguished educationist and professor of IBA, Dhaka University, the book was unveiled during the conclave. Professor Philip Kotler delivered a speech online during the ceremony, further enriching the event.

In the final segment of the program, the 'Kotler Award' was presented to honour esteemed business leaders and commemorate their remarkable contributions. The award, named after Professor Philip Kotler, seeks to recognise individuals who have significantly impacted their respective fields.

Dr Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, Professor of International Business and Marketing at IBA, Dhaka University, was honoured with the prestigious "Kotler Distinguished Professor of Marketing" award by Kotler Impact Inc. Canada.

Additionally, five outstanding business leaders received the esteemed 'Kotler Award' during the event. The recipients were Syed Alamgir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meghna Group; Abdullah Hill Rakib, Managing Director (MD) of Team Group; Ali Reza Iftekhar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eastern Bank; Tanveer Ahmed Mishuk, Managing Director (MD) of Nagad; and Sadia Haque, Founder and CEO of Sharetrip.

The Modern Marketing Conclave-2023, organised in collaboration between Kotler Impact Inc. Canada and Northern Education Group, proved to be a significant milestone for the marketing industry in Bangladesh, bringing together distinguished individuals and highlighting the remarkable contributions of Professor Philip Kotler and the honoured business leaders.