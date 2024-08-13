Kothay app brings advantage of digital sales tracking, team management

Nowadays, it is hard to find anyone who is not dependent on mobile phones. In this era of digital and smart Bangladesh, mobile phones have brought a new revolution to our daily life.

Imagine if you could manage your entire business through a mobile phone. Surprised? In this technology-driven world, Kothay is an innovative app designed to enhance your business efficiency and sales team management.

The Kothay app provides a comprehensive business solution with key features such as live location tracking, zone management, and geofencing. With this app, any business can be managed confidently from within or outside the country. This fully mobile-based app keeps the entire business under your control at your fingertips. No internet hassles, it works both online and offline mode.

Let's have a look into some detailed information about the Kothay app: One of the key features of the Kothay app is real-time location tracking. It allows accurate tracking of the live location of the sales team with ease. The biggest challenge in sales marketing is tracking the location of the sales team in the field, which is nearly impossible without digital platforms. Using the live map in the Kothay app, you can track where a salesperson is and in which area or zone they are. Moreover, the app allows assigning specific tasks to each salesperson in different zones, enhancing the transparency and effectiveness of the sales process.

Sales personnel can check-in, check-out, and take breaks directly through the Kothay app without needing to go to the office. This live count will be available within the app and the app providing an accurate work hour report of the salesperson which makes business management easier.

To solve order management digitally, the app includes order creation, order tracking, and order reporting systems, making the sales process faster and more accurate. A salesperson can visit shops within their assigned zone and take orders, which the admin can live track, ensuring prompt product delivery.

The app facilitates efficient sales territory and zone management. Through strategic sales coverage, business operations become faster and more advanced. The app allows selecting area coverage and creating zones as desired. A salesperson can be assigned to one or multiple zones, and their position within or outside the designated zone can be live-tracked.

Geofencing allows live tracking of the salesperson's zone area and real-time activities with a single click.

By clicking on "Fetch Current Location," the salesperson's live location can be seen on the map. By clicking on "Activity," real-time activities such as check-in time, break time, break duration, visited shops, created orders, and check-out details of a salesperson can be tracked live, significantly aiding in performance enhancement. The app also provides detailed reports on the attendance and activities of salespersons, playing a crucial role in data-driven decision-making.

By using the Kothay app, business sales operations can be easily managed through a mobile app, enhancing the productivity of the sales team by up to 37%.

In summary, for small, medium, or large businesses aiming to manage sales operations and sales team management digitally, the Kothay app can be a groundbreaking solution. It sets your business apart and makes it more organized. The app helps you effortlessly track your sales team and their activities, and its advanced order management system will significantly boost your business efficiency. So, start using the Kothay app today to ensure maximum business growth and stay ahead of others.