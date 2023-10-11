Korean Embassy in Dhaka organises event marking 50th anniversary of Korea-Bangladesh diplomatic relations

11 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 08:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of establishing Korea-Bangladesh Diplomatic Relations, a wonderful event was organised by the Korean Embassy in Dhaka and KOTRA at InterContinental on Wednesday (10 October 2023).

 Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of BIDA, was the chief guest on the occasion while  the key presenter was M Jashim Uddin Khan, director of BIDA.

The programme commenced with the welcome address from Ambassador Park Young-Sik, where he said Korea Bangladesh will work together to build the Smart Bangladesh.

After his welcome address, leading Korean organisations such as Youngone, LG, Samsung, Dohwa Engineering, Woori Bank and others have presented their CSR activities throughout the years.

Furthermore, M Jashim Uddin Khan put his valuable presentation on 'Business Opportunities for Foreign Investors in Bangladesh'.

He highlighted on the acceptability of Korean investment in Bangladesh for the last 50 years and how the bonding has been strongly established between the two economies.

After that, the launching ceremony of K-CSR Magazine took place where the honorable guests have unwrapped the magazine on the stage.

Lokman Hossain Miah urged for more investment in Bangladesh from Korea.

He specifically quoted, 'Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our 50 years of long friendship has become more dynamic and meaningful, this is historical and now it is the peak of our friendship.' He concluded with the message that Bangladesh has always encouraged foreign investment and is continuing to do so and BIDA will always be there in order to ensure that.

