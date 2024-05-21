Korean Ambassador Visits BUFT

Park Young-sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, visited BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) today (21 May).

During his visit, he met with Md Shafiul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), in the BoT conference room.

BUFT Chairman provided the Ambassador with a brief history of BUFT and detailed its academic and research initiatives.

He highlighted the existing collaboration with Hanseo University and discussed potential future partnerships in education and research, including academic and student exchanges, joint research projects, and opportunities for higher education in Korean universities, particularly in the fields of textiles and fashion.

Additionally, he mentioned the possibility of BUFT participating in skill and capacity development programs supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Chairman of BUFT also underscored the long-standing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Korea, noting Korea's significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He expressed optimism that this bilateral relationship would continue to grow stronger.

Ambassador Park emphasized the importance of fostering entrepreneurship at the university level to contribute to building a "Smart Bangladesh" and enhancing students' language skills to improve their employment prospects in Korea. He assured the Chairman of his full support and cooperation in these initiatives.

Md Shafiul Islam expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Park for visiting BUFT and showing a keen interest in its academic and research activities.

Other attendees included Muzaffar U Siddique, Founder Chairman of BoT; Md Moshiul Azam (Shajal), Member of BoT; Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice Chancellor; Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor; along with the Treasurer, Deans, CFO, and various administrative heads.