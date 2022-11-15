Korea to host drone roadshow in Dhaka 

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea will organise "Bangladesh-Korea Drone Road Show", a half-day conference on UAVs and related software solutions, at Sheraton Dhaka on Wednesday (16 November).

This event will highlight Korea's drive towards developing new opportunities of cooperation between Korea and Bangladesh, in particular in the area of innovative technology.

Representatives of Korean government organisations, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) and Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology (KIAST), leading Korean UAV technology companies, and local private and government organisations will participate in this event.

Explaining the background of why the embassy brings this opportunity to Bangladesh, Ambassador Lee emphasised that "drones converge to various advanced technologies such as aviation, ICT, software, and sensors, which helps innovative growth of Bangladesh."

He explained that the major purpose of this Drone Show is to draw the attention of the Bangladesh government and business sector to the importance and diverse usage of drone technology.

Highlights of the roadshow will include presentations from the government authorities of Bangladesh and a series of product-specific presentations from Korean companies illustrating how they are leading the way in this area and some of the solutions Korea can offer.

The event will also offer occasions for the two countries' business sectors to establish networks and communications through exhibitions and business consultations, reads a press release.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak will attend the event as chief guest, and Ambassador Lee Jang-keun will be the special guest at the event.