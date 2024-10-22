‘Konka Sera Paribar’ set to return for a third season of family entertainment

22 October, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 11:10 pm

The family reality game show 'Konka Sera Paribar' is set to return, courtesy of the country's leading consumer electronics and home appliances brand, Konka. Following its popularity in the first two seasons, the show is back with its third season. This new season promises a variety of exciting features, including puzzles, brain games, entertaining activities, celebrity guests, and cooking competitions. The official announcement for the new season was made at a press conference held on 22 October 2024 at the 'The Elish' hall in Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.

The press conference was attended by Mr. Nurul Afshar, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart Limited, the authorized distributor, manufacturer, and marketer of Konka products in Bangladesh; Mr. Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, General Manager of Sales and Marketing; Mr. Md Zulhok Hossain, National Sales Manager of Retail Operations; Directors Mr. Sajjad Un Niawaz Rafi and Mr. Nurul Azim Sani; Mr. Ajay Kumar Kundu, Chief Executive Officer of advertising agency Mediakom Limited; and Mr. Md Nur Uddin Ahmed, Director of broadcasting company NTV, along with other officials.

The event began with a welcome speech by Mr. Md Zulhok Hossain, who provided relevant information regarding Konka's products. Following this, Mr. Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury shared insights into the overall plans for the Konka brand. Directors Mr. Sajjad Un Niawaz Rafi and Mr. Nurul Azim Sani also expressed their important views to the attending guests. Mr. Md Nur Uddin Ahmed delivered a goodwill message on behalf of NTV. Next, Mr. Ajay Kumar Kundu spoke about the primary aspects of the show's planning. Finally, Mr. Nurul Afshar shared the inspiration behind 'Konka Sera Paribar Season 3' with the attending journalists, stating, "We are working to enhance the lives of families who have received Konka products, as well as every family in the country. This ongoing effort is part of 'Konka Sera Paribar Season 3,' and we aim to continue these efforts in the future."

After Mr. Nurul Afshar's speech, the logo for Season 3 was unveiled, followed by the formal inauguration and the performance of the theme song. The relevant officials then provided insights to the attending journalists about the rules for participation and the competition format.

Registration for 'Konka Sera Paribar Season 3' will begin on 22 October 2024 and continue until 30 November 2024. During this period, any two members aged 18 to 60 from the same family can form a team and register for the show by visiting the website https://www.ntvbd.com/registration. Registration will also be available at Electro Mart showrooms across the country. The show will be broadcast on the private television channel NTV.

