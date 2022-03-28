Konka, Gree and Haiko hold ‘Partners' Meet-2022’ conference

Konka, Gree and Haiko, electronics and home appliance brands, held a "Partners' Meet-2022" conference recently in BCDM, Savar.

Electro Mart Ltd and Trade International Industries Ltd, local electronics brands, jointly organised the conference, said a press release on Monday (28 March).

Inaugurating the conference, chairman of both concerns Mohammed Nurun Newaz Selim expressed his gratitude to all the partners for their active support and the marketing of Konka, Gree and Haiko electronics and home appliances to the consumers of Bangladesh.

The company unveiled four new models of Konka refrigerators with "Vitamin Fresh" technology.

DMD Md Nurun Afser said, "Konka, Gree and Haiko products are available in the country's rural areas because of the support and marketing of our partners."

He added, "Gree AC is at number one by capturing more than 60% of the air conditioner market, Konka covers 30% of electronics markets and Haiko covers 10%, in Bangladesh."

Nurun Afser said that due to quality, special features, after sales service and reasonable price, these brands are the first choice of electronics consumers.

A special programme was also launched where discount offers were given out.

Md Nurussafa Mazumder, deputy managing director, Morshed Alam Chowdhury, executive director, Mohammed Akteruzzaman, executive director (plant), Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, GM (marketing) and other senior officials including all partners attended the conference.