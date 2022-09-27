Konka Android Voice Control TV wins 11th ADMEN International Awards

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Konka Android Voice Control TV recently won the 11th ADMEN International Awards.

Konka Group was founded in 1980 as the first China-foreign joint-venture electronics manufacturer. With over forty years of engineering and manufacturing experience, Konka has established itself as a Top 5 TV brand in China, said a press release. 

The company sells products over 160 countries around the world and has the capacity to manufacture more than 20 million TVs a year. As a leader in the industry, Konka is increasing its strategic investments in several key core technologies such as Micro LED, 8K, AIoT and 5G to ensure its future leadership in the ever-changing global consumer electronics industry.

Considering the needs of customers along with the technological advancement, Konka TV has been incorporated with rotating smart screen technology which allows the screen interface to be changed in any direction and various scenes can be enjoyed on the big screen TV screen by connecting with mobile phones.

Konka TV's AI technology camera can easily record beautiful moments with filters and beautification to enjoy with the family later, which will soon enter the TV market in Bangladesh. KONKA Android Voice Control Television, a recent innovation of television, has all the advanced technologies of international standards such as- 4K, True Color, Home share, Cavity Speaker, Dolby Digital Sound system, TFT Frameless LED display screen, 24K UHD resolution, HDR10 (1.07 billion color), Endless content with (Android 11.0 OS) Google assistant/Google play/chrome cast built-in and 2GB RAM/16GB internal memory, all top apps and games, Wi-Fi connection, Apps download, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Google play store of Konka android TV provides access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows. Built-in Google assistance allows one to search for their desired content, ask questions to get useful information, play favorite music or even control applicable smart home devices, all with just one's voice, the press release added. 

Electro Mart Group, the country's leading electronics importer, manufacturer and marketer, led the Konka brand televisions in Bangladesh. Electro Mart at present are marketing more than 15 models of Konka brand television across the country.

