Those who struggle to find a standard piece of work in the Ekushey Bookfair need to read this review of a book that came out this year on the 16th of February in the Amor Ekushey Boimela. "Komorebi: the Light through the Leaves" comes into this world where now nearly 114 million people are struggling to find a stable home. This novella is set in the context of forced displacement and the struggle to belong in a vast world of unknown faces.

Satori, the central character of the story, is a 28-year-old Japanese humanitarian aid worker who arrives to work in the Rohingya refugee camps of Bangladesh in Cox's Bazar. As soon as she starts working there, she reminisces about her home and family that she had lost in the Tsunami of 2011 in Japan.

The wreckage she suffered transforms her into a strong personality who finds solace in serving people who share the similar pain of losing a home and family. However, her heart longs for a safe heaven too that can offer her the warmth of feeling that belongs. This feeling, she finds in a 20-year-old Bengali boy named Mishkat with whom she comes across in her workplace. Mishkat has gone through the similar pain of losing his father in a landslide in Cox's Bazar, which forced her to give up on his bigger dreams as he ended up working a temporary job in an NGO in the camp area.

Thus, the two- Satori and Mishkat meet at the crossroads of long-lost hopes, dreams, and dear ones. What ensues between them remains a conundrum, but their shared moments remain saved in this tiny romantic tale of roughly 5000 words. Published by Annesha Prokashon, this novella or "almost novel" is available in English and Bengali versions in the same copy!

The story was originally written in English by Ishrar Habib and is translated impeccably into Bengali by the author's mother Neelima Akhter. That's one speciality of the book.

Ishrar's engrossment with the 'struggle for belonging' as a subject matter is evident in her previous work too. Her short story "Belonging" was a part of the My City My Home published by Sampad (a UK-based development agency) in 2021 from Birmingham, which featured the works of South Asian Women on the theme of 'your relationship with the

city of your residence'. A life-long believer in a multidisciplinary and creative stream of productions, publishing 'Komorebi' was her first project as soon as she returned to Bangladesh after completing her master's in Global Migration at University College London in 2023. Indeed, she has found a creative way of giving back to her society with all that she has in her store of knowledge, skill, and experience.

This book is modern and gives a sense of completeness with its simple yet wholesome illustrations. The beautiful sketches are done by Anushka Zahin Tahia- her first work. The illustrations of the magnetic moments give the readers a pleasant visual experience similar to one that's found in Studio Ghibli movies. The book cover is outstanding and is designed by none other than Charu Pintu.

The backdrop of "Komorebi' is undoubtedly unique and interesting, yet, I felt that the story could not actualize its highest potential given its short length; nonetheless, that's its plus-point too: it is a quick read in a fast-paced world of thousands of businesses. But the story will surely roam around your mind for some time; you will be compelled to look beyond what the story readily presents and think about the socio-economic and cultural impact of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Ishrar, Neelima, and Anushka jointly romanticize the concept of home through the eyes of Satori and draw the picture of the disaster-affected host community of Cox's Bazar. It is available at Rokomari and is moderately priced, doing justice to the quality of the work.

This book remains a vivid testament to a time when a struggling Bangladesh continues to host about a million Rohingya refugees who dream of returning to their homes one day.

A book review by Jannatul Mawa.