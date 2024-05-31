KOICA organised World Friends Korea (WFK) host organisation workshop 2024 at hotel Sheraton

The workshop brought together esteemed guests, 18 governmental organisation high officials, educators, and dedicated Korean volunteers to celebrate and discuss the enduring collaboration between South Korea and Bangladesh.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Mr Taeyoung Kim, Country Director of KOICA Bangladesh Office. In his opening remarks, Mr Kim highlighted the significant milestones achieved through the WFK program, including the dispatch of over 600 volunteers to 158 host organisations across Bangladesh since 1993. He emphasised the profound impact of these volunteers in sectors such as education, health, and technical training, and reaffirmed KOICA's commitment to developing skilled human resources in Bangladesh.

The workshop featured keynote speeches from prominent figures, including His Excellency Mr Park Young-sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mr Saif Uddin Ahmed, Director General of the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), Comilla; and an esteemed Director from the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET). Each speaker underscored the importance of the bilateral partnership and the positive contributions of the WFK volunteer program to Bangladesh's development.

This year, University of Rajshahi (RU) announced the best WFK Partner organisation 2024. The honourable country director handed over the award to Mr Kamruzzaman Chanchal, Deputy Director, of Department of Physical Education.

The morning sessions included a comprehensive briefing on the KOICA and WFK volunteer program details followed by a presentation on successful volunteer project cases.

After a group photo session and lunch, the workshop resumed with insightful presentations on various volunteer activities and initiatives.

The event concluded with an engaging group discussion and a question-and-answer session, where participants shared their experiences and ideas for enhancing the WFK volunteer program. The workshop's closing remarks were delivered by Ms Hyun Suh Kang, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Bangladesh Office, who expressed gratitude for the active participation and valuable contributions of all attendees.

KOICA remains committed to supporting Bangladesh's vision of becoming a high-income nation by 2041 through continued technical education and capacity-building initiatives. The workshop reinforced the strong foundation of friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and South Korea, paving the way for future collaborative efforts.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), established in 1991 by the Government of the Republic of Korea, enhances the effectiveness of Korea's grant aid programs for developing countries. KOICA is dedicated to supporting sustainable development through technical cooperation, capacity building, and humanitarian assistance.

The World Friends Korea (WFK) volunteer program, a key initiative of KOICA, dispatches volunteers to partner countries to share expertise and skills in various sectors, including education, health, and community development, fostering mutual understanding and contributing to the development of Bangladesh.