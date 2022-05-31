Kohinoor Chemical wins award in National Productivity Excellence & Institutional Appreciation-2020 programme

Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Limited has been awarded 2nd position in the category of "Large Industry" in National Productivity Excellence & Institutional Appreciation-2020.

Abul Khair (Director-Corporate Affairs) has received the trophy and certificate on behalf of Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Limited, said a press release.

Organised by the National Productivity Organisation (NPO), the Ministry of Industry has announced National Productivity Excellence & Institutional Appreciation-2020 and the award programme was held on 29 May, in Grand Ball Room, Pan Pacific Sonargaon.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP handed over the award in a grand ceremony.