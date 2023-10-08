Kohinoor Chemical organises annual sales & marketing conference

Kohinoor Chemical organises annual sales &amp; marketing conference

Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Ltd has organised the "Annual Sales & Marketing Conference-2023" in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday ( 3 October).

The event titled "Together we overcome obstacles and achieve victory" was inaugurated by Rezaul Karim, managing director of the company, at the Hotel Sea Palace Ltd, reads a press release.

During the event, the employees and workers in the sales and marketing department who achieved their sales targets and brand objectives for the 2022-23 fiscal year were recognized and rewarded.

MA Khair, director for corporate affairs, and M Ziaul Hafiz, executive vice-president for sales and marketing, along with executives of the sales team from the head office were present. 

The conference concluded with the distribution of prizes for the monthly written exams on product knowledge and a cultural program that included a raffle draw.

