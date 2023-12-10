Kohinoor Chemical Company holds 36th Annual General Meeting

The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Limited was held on Sunday (10 December) at 03.00 pm virtually.

Mohammad Obaidul Karim – Chairman of the Company. Md. Rezaul Karim - Managing Director, Md. Ebadul Karim-Director, Prof. Dr. Anwar Hossain – Independent Director and Kazi Mamun Ul Asraf – Independent Director. Mohd. Shamim Kabir, FCMA - Company Secretary and Abu Bakar Siddique, FCMA - CFO of the Company also attended the meeting.

In that meeting, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2022-2023 was presented. The Shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company in the AGM. The declaration of 40% Cash Dividend and 10% Stock Dividend for the financial year ended on June 30, 2023 was also approved in the said AGM.

