Kohinoor Chemical Company holds 36th Annual General Meeting

10 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
10 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Limited was held on Sunday (10 December) at 03.00 pm virtually.

Mohammad Obaidul Karim – Chairman of the Company. Md. Rezaul Karim - Managing Director, Md. Ebadul Karim-Director, Prof. Dr. Anwar Hossain – Independent Director and Kazi Mamun Ul Asraf – Independent Director. Mohd. Shamim Kabir, FCMA - Company Secretary and Abu Bakar Siddique, FCMA - CFO of the Company also attended the meeting. 

In that meeting, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2022-2023 was presented. The Shareholders unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company in the AGM. The declaration of 40% Cash Dividend and 10% Stock Dividend for the financial year ended on June 30, 2023 was also approved in the said AGM.
 

