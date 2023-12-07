Knock celebrates 9th anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 08:00 am

Knock celebrates 9th anniversary

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 08:00 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the wake of an extraordinary celebration marking nine years of unrivalled success, Knock, the ultimate haven for fandom enthusiasts, extended heartfelt gratitude to all who made the event a resounding triumph.

The event on 2 December was a culmination of a decade of passion, growth, and community building with people waiting in line from 6 in the morning, said a press release.

From its humble beginnings in 2014, Knock has transformed into a vibrant hub, bringing together enthusiasts of anime, gaming, and various fandoms.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The overwhelming response and support from our dedicated community have been truly humbling. We extend our sincere thanks to each attendee of the in-store celebration and every online shopper who contributed to the festivities," Knock Bangladesh said.

"The exclusive 50% OFF sale was a massive success, and we want to express our gratitude to everyone who participated. Your enthusiasm and love for fandom made this celebration even more special," it added.

Knock remains committed to fostering a strong community.

The 9th-anniversary celebration was their way of giving back to the fans who have supported us throughout this incredible journey, Knock Bangladesh said.

"As we reflect on the past nine years, we look forward to continuing this remarkable journey with our community. Your passion drives us, and we are excited about the future chapters we'll write together," it added.

Founded in 2014, Knock has been a pioneering force in the pop-culture merchandise space for nine years.

With a commitment to delivering the most sought-after and best-in-quality merchandise, Knock has become a beloved destination for enthusiasts of multiple fandoms.

Knock Bnagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

What really happened on 7 October?

What really happened on 7 October?

2h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

13h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

17h | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

16h | TBS Entertainment
Losing uteruses to the climate crisis in coastal Bangladesh

Losing uteruses to the climate crisis in coastal Bangladesh

Now | TBS Stories
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

19h | TBS World