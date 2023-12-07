Knock celebrates 9th anniversary

In the wake of an extraordinary celebration marking nine years of unrivalled success, Knock, the ultimate haven for fandom enthusiasts, extended heartfelt gratitude to all who made the event a resounding triumph.

The event on 2 December was a culmination of a decade of passion, growth, and community building with people waiting in line from 6 in the morning, said a press release.

From its humble beginnings in 2014, Knock has transformed into a vibrant hub, bringing together enthusiasts of anime, gaming, and various fandoms.

"The overwhelming response and support from our dedicated community have been truly humbling. We extend our sincere thanks to each attendee of the in-store celebration and every online shopper who contributed to the festivities," Knock Bangladesh said.

"The exclusive 50% OFF sale was a massive success, and we want to express our gratitude to everyone who participated. Your enthusiasm and love for fandom made this celebration even more special," it added.

Knock remains committed to fostering a strong community.

The 9th-anniversary celebration was their way of giving back to the fans who have supported us throughout this incredible journey, Knock Bangladesh said.

"As we reflect on the past nine years, we look forward to continuing this remarkable journey with our community. Your passion drives us, and we are excited about the future chapters we'll write together," it added.

Founded in 2014, Knock has been a pioneering force in the pop-culture merchandise space for nine years.

With a commitment to delivering the most sought-after and best-in-quality merchandise, Knock has become a beloved destination for enthusiasts of multiple fandoms.