Knock celebrates 9 years of success with a 50% off sale

In a jubilant celebration of its 9th anniversary, Knock, the haven for fandom enthusiasts, gears up for a spectacular event scheduled for 2 December.

Since its humble beginnings, Knock has evolved into a thriving hub for anime, gaming, and fandom fanatics, where fans of different pop cultures can come together, and this milestone calls for a grand celebration.

To mark this special occasion, Knock is offering an exclusive 50% OFF on everything in stock!

This incredible discount is available for four days, starting with the in-store celebration on December 2nd, 2023, followed by three days of online festivities. Customers can still visit the physical store during the online sale if they prefer a hands-on shopping experience.

Exceptions apply, as swords and official merchandise from the US are excluded from the discount. However, manga lovers are in for a treat, with each manga priced at an enticing 200tk.

Event Schedule:

Day 01 (In-Store)

Doors Open: 10 am, 2 December 2023 (Saturday)

Days 02 to 04 (Online):

Website Discount Goes Live: 12:01am, 3 December 2023

Order Placement: Open from 3 December 2023

During the online sale, the website will be regularly updated with sold-out items from the store. To secure products at a discounted rate, customers are required to make an advance payment.

Knock is committed to making this celebration memorable for everyone attending the in-store event, promising some delightful gifts for attendees. And, of course, what's a celebration without cake? Join Knock for a slice as they commemorate nine incredible years of growth, passion, and community.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of Knock's 9th-anniversary extravaganza. Embrace the nostalgia, indulge in fantastic deals, and join us in celebrating the journey from our humble beginnings to where we stand today.

For further details and updates, visit: https://tinyurl.com/5c84znax

Knock, founded in 2014, has been a pioneering force in the pop-culture merchandise space for nine years. With a commitment to delivering the most sought-after and best-in-quality merchandise, Knock has become a beloved destination for enthusiasts of multiple fandoms.