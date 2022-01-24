Knittersland team meets with BGMEA president

A team of AI-based technological platform Knittersland paid a visit to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA HQ.

Knittersland is an AI-based technological platform, which aims to provide visibility and transparency into the advancement of the whole RMG process. The app was introduced by BlueBees Ltd, a technology-driven enterprise backed by one of the largest conglomerates of Bangladesh, said a press release.

The Knittersland team that met with BGMEA president included the Managing Director of the group, Mahin Bin Mazher, Director, Rezaul Karim, and VP of Knittersland, Mahmud Hasan.

Knittersland aims to stand beside those factories which are falling behind and cannot reach all buyers to source orders as per their requirement and capacity, because of financial and tech constraints or some other issues, the press release added.