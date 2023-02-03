KMRF honours 620 meritorious students of Sirajganj

Corporates

Press Release
03 February, 2023, 10:00 am
03 February, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Khwaja Mozammel Hoque (R.) Foundation (KMRF) has provided stipends and honorary certificates to 620 meritorious students of class eight and ten of 110 high schools of Sirajganj district at Sohagpur Notunpara Alhaz Siddique High School in Belkuchi Upazila.

The programme has been an amazing one for the participating students, teachers, guardians, privileged persons of the society as it makes them feel honored; motivated towards a bright future, reads a press release.

Chief Guest of the programme and chairman of KMRF Khwaja Tipu Sultan distributed the stipend and honorary certificates to the students. Sultan spoke directly to the students who are the prime focus of this occasion and congratulated them for achieving such success.

The "Medhaay Mati" episode of various merit-based competitive programmes was one of the attractions. Arman Khan, chief coordinator of the Greater Sylhet Region of the Foundation, had everyone present at the event.

Chief coordinator of greater North Bengal of KMRF Sayedul Islam Bhuiyan Romel coordinated the entire program. KMRF Treasurer Sohel Hossain Ibne Botuta, Chief Coordinator of greater Comilla region Engr Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Coordinator of greater Mymensing Md. Shahjahan, Chief Coordinator of the greater Dhaka region Mezbahul Alam Ripon, advisory committee member Shamsul Hoque and other advisory committee members of KMRF were present at the event. 

