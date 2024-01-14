Kloth Studio joins Shark Tank Bangladesh as exclusive style partner

Kloth Studio Inc, a prestigious designer and supplier of bespoke workwear for prominent lifestyle brands, has announced its exclusive partnership with Bongo as the "Style Partner" for Shark Tank Bangladesh Season-1.

In this endeavour, Robi serves as the "Title Sponsor," Startup Bangladesh as the "Powered By Sponsor," Prime Bank as the "Banking Partner," Olympic Foodie Instant Noodles as the "Snacks Partner," Sunquick as the "Beverage Partner," and Yellow by Beximco as the "Wardrobe Partner", reads a press release.

Deepto TV will broadcast the inaugural season of the show.

The agreement was formalised through a signing and exchange of agreements between Mamun Atik, chief business development officer of Bongo, and Rafaan Seraj, partner and supply director of Kloth Studio Inc.

Established in 2017, Kloth Studio has rapidly ascended to prominence as a leading provider of custom-tailored work fashion for distinguished lifestyle brands. The studio boasts a diverse clientele, including five-star restaurants, international hotels, resorts, and numerous independent businesses striving to enhance their professional image.