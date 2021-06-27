The king of fried chicken at Burger King

After weeks of teasing the fan base with several "Guess what's coming" campaigns, Burger King Restaurant, the world-famous fast-food burger chain has unveiled the king of fried chicken this 20th June, adding to its ever-growing menu, states a press release.

Chicken lovers from all across the capital will now be able to satisfy their fried chicken cravings at any of the 8 outlets in Dhaka city. What makes the KING of fried chicken better and more desirable is, it is BIGGER, SPICIER, NO wings, only meaty pieces, and most importantly it is free of all sorts of artificial ingredients and added preservatives. Keeping the size in mind the meat pieces have been sourced from bigger birds, making the pieces bigger than average-sized pieces. The regular version of the chicken is beautifully flavored, and in addition, customers can adjust the spice levels to their heart's content. More importantly, that leg piece you so crave is given without any extra charge when you ask for it. And for the first time in Bangladesh, you can get an actual leg piece bucket to order.

Launch of juicier, crunchier and spicier Fried Chicken

To give people a taste of the fried chicken that is fit for Kings & Queens, Burger King ran a free sampling campaign at all of its outlets in Dhaka from 13th June to 19th June. Foodies were treated with a free fried chicken with any purchase of a burger. The new spicy and crispy fried chicken will be available in different serving quantities ranging from two pieces to different bucket sizes (5, 8, 12, 16, 20 pieces) fit for all occasions. To delight the fried chicken lovers, all pieces will be a big meaty piece complemented with a garlic sauce.

Mushroof Ahmed, General Manager of Burger King Bangladesh said, "Ever since we launched Burger King in Bangladesh, we have been overwhelmed with the love we have received for all our items from our consumers. There is a huge fan base for fried chicken and we wanted to cater to the chicken lovers. We are confident that our new juicy, crunchy, and spicier fried chicken will tantalize the taste buds of the foodies of Dhaka."