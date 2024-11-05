Khushi symbolically took over the position of World Bank’s Country Director for a day

A student in 7th grade took over the position of the Country Director of the World Bank for Bhutan and Bangladesh, Abdoulaye Seck, for a day. Khushi is a young enthusiast and an active community youth leader serving as the vice president of her community youth group.

As part of the takeover activities, she attended the all-staff meeting where she discussed how she works in her community with the Country Director. The World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan gave her an office tour and showed how they work. Khushi also met with several World Bank staff and discussed their respective programs.

Kabita Bose, Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, and Nishath Sultana, Director of Influencing, Campaigns, and Communications, were present during the takeover.

As the Global community marks International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, Plan International Bangladesh is hosting a series of takeover events to promote abundant opportunities for girls' rights. Takeover is a part of the global Girls Takeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International. The theme of this year's International Day of the Girl Child, declared by the United Nations, is "Girls' Vision for the Future" which seeks to empower girls, amplify their voices and support their agency to shape strategies and policies that ensure a better future for us all. Consequently, Plan International has adopted the thematic area- "Unite for Peace" for International Day of the Girl Child 2024.

Khushi stated, "I think mass awareness should be raised within society, regardless of boys and girls, about ensuring girls' rights and education. I wish to bring considerable change and find new paths to empower young girls and children to influence girls' participation in society."

She is a determined optimist who addresses the daily obstacles girls face in her community, such as early marriage and girls' education, especially dropout cases. She loves to draw and sketch whenever she has spare time. Khushi aspires to be a Police Officer when she grows up.

Abdoulaye Seck, the Country Director of the World Bank for Bangladesh and Bhutan, mentioned, "Khushi is a wonderful young leader. I appreciate how she works in her community and in schools and consults with parents to prevent child, early, and forced marriage and bring gender equality. It aligns with our goals as the World Bank works to empower women and bring change to countries worldwide."

This year, girls from different parts of Bangladesh are taking over the responsible positions of various embassies, development organisations, corporate and business institutions, and various government offices for a day that will empower and motivate them to move forward in the future. Plan International intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to take over leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership. It also wants to explore probabilities for boosting resourcing to girls and the concerns and issues that are broadly impacting their lives.

The GIRLSTAKEOVER campaign by Plan International is a powerful statement about girls' empowerment. Girls can revolutionise their lives and communities when they are given equal opportunities and chances in life.