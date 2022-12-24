Khulna Metropolitan Police and bKash organise workshop to prevent abuse of MFS

As part of its ongoing awareness initiatives, bKash has organised a two-day coordination workshop in collaboration with the Khulna Metropolitan Police to raise awareness about preventing the abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

On the first day, 120 bKash agents, channel partners, and members of the local law enforcement authority participated in the "Interaction Session on Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" at DS Palace, reads a press release.

On the second day, 'Workshop on Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services' for the investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police was arranged at the City Inn Hotel, Khulna.

bKash's Advisor of External and Corporate Affairs Division and Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police (Retd) Dr Md Nazibur Rahman, NDC, PHD; Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Additional Police Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, BPM-Seba, and bKash's EVP and Head of External Affairs AKM Monirul Karim were present at the workshop arranged for the investigation officers.

35 investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police participated in the workshop.

The first workshop talked about the different crimes that can be committed by abusing MFS, how important it is to share information about the investigation so that criminals can be caught, and what BKash is doing to stop the abuse.

Agents and channel partners were also encouraged to conduct business by maintaining compliance. The second workshop, organized for the investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police, discussed in detail how to utilize the information related to illegal activities to identify the criminals and bring them to justice.

To keep its platform secure, bKash conducts all of its operations in accordance with all applicable laws. Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any deviation. The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make all concerned, including agents, aware of these issues. In continuation of that effort, these workshops were organized in Khulna.