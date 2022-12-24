Khulna Metropolitan Police and bKash organise workshop to prevent abuse of MFS

Corporates

Press Release
24 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 03:17 pm

Related News

Khulna Metropolitan Police and bKash organise workshop to prevent abuse of MFS

Press Release
24 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 03:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As part of its ongoing awareness initiatives, bKash has organised a two-day coordination workshop in collaboration with the Khulna Metropolitan Police to raise awareness about preventing the abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

On the first day, 120 bKash agents, channel partners, and members of the local law enforcement authority participated in the "Interaction Session on Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" at DS Palace, reads a press release. 

On the second day, 'Workshop on Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services' for the investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police was arranged at the City Inn Hotel, Khulna.

bKash's Advisor of External and Corporate Affairs Division and Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police (Retd) Dr Md Nazibur Rahman, NDC, PHD; Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Additional Police Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, BPM-Seba, and bKash's EVP and Head of External Affairs AKM Monirul Karim were present at the workshop arranged for the investigation officers.

35 investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police participated in the workshop.

The first workshop talked about the different crimes that can be committed by abusing MFS, how important it is to share information about the investigation so that criminals can be caught, and what BKash is doing to stop the abuse.

Agents and channel partners were also encouraged to conduct business by maintaining compliance. The second workshop, organized for the investigation officers of Khulna Metropolitan Police, discussed in detail how to utilize the information related to illegal activities to identify the criminals and bring them to justice.

To keep its platform secure, bKash conducts all of its operations in accordance with all applicable laws. Besides, bKash automatically monitors all activities of agents through AML360 app and takes appropriate action in case of any deviation. The company conducts awareness activities throughout the year to make all concerned, including agents, aware of these issues. In continuation of that effort, these workshops were organized in Khulna.

 

Bkash / Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) / workshop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

1h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

7h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

6h | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

1d | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

22h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards