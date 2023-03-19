Khazana Mithai’s Ifttar arrangements

Corporates

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 02:07 pm

Khazana Mithai’s Ifttar arrangements

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 02:07 pm
Khazana Mithai’s Ifttar arrangements

In the month of Ramadan popular sweets shop "Khazana Mithai" is offering iftar arrangements.

Khazana is a renowned sweet shop famous for its Jelebis. They have five different shops located in Gulshan 1, Gulshan 2, Banani 11, Uttara and Dhanmondhi. Their special items like Jafran Jelebi and Gajorer Payes will be available for customers in the entire month of Ramadan during Iftar, reads a press release. 

They will also hold Khazana Iftar Bazar in Gulshan, where the customers can buy all the special items they have to offer. They can purchase in different sizes and can order for corporate events. 

Different kinds of payment methods are available for their customers such as cash, card or mobile payment. They are also offering delivery facilities with the help of food delivery partners and through food delivery services.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

4h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

6h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

3h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

2h | TBS Markets
The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

19h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

21h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024