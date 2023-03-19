Khazana Mithai’s Ifttar arrangements

In the month of Ramadan popular sweets shop "Khazana Mithai" is offering iftar arrangements.

Khazana is a renowned sweet shop famous for its Jelebis. They have five different shops located in Gulshan 1, Gulshan 2, Banani 11, Uttara and Dhanmondhi. Their special items like Jafran Jelebi and Gajorer Payes will be available for customers in the entire month of Ramadan during Iftar, reads a press release.

They will also hold Khazana Iftar Bazar in Gulshan, where the customers can buy all the special items they have to offer. They can purchase in different sizes and can order for corporate events.

Different kinds of payment methods are available for their customers such as cash, card or mobile payment. They are also offering delivery facilities with the help of food delivery partners and through food delivery services.