Khazana Mithai going to Canada soon

Khazana Mithai Ltd, Bangladesh recently announced that they are going to launch their executive outlet in Toronto, Canada soon (2024) as Khazana Mithai Inc.; however, an official date for the launch has not been set.

After the successful operation of Khazana Mithai in Bangladesh, now want to introduce their exclusive outlet with authentic Bengali and Indian sweet recipes at the international level. As its product has all kinds of qualitative values which is required for the international market therefore it is very eager to do business with the potential International market.

"We are incredibly proud to be opening the first Khazana Mithai brand outlet in Canada at the prime location. We are looking at expanding our footprint internationally and what better way than launching our very own outlet in Toronto. Through our iconic exclusive outlet, we aim to bring the best Khazana Mithai experience to our consumers," Jesmin Akter, Director, Khazana Mithai.

Spreading over 1100 square feet, Khazana Mithai's first flagship store with its own production unit in Kingston Road, Toronto, Canada and this is the first entry into their international market.

The targeted market contains their popular products Motichur Laddu, Mihi Dana Rabri, Roso Golla, Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Kaju Barfi, Jelebi and snacks as well. They aim to source and utilize their best ingredients; Milk, Gree, Sugar, and Powder of milk and Nuts. By that, the consumers will get their best product characteristics and service. The future targeted location of the business in Canada at the prime business areas of Toronto. They think and describe the personality traits of their market in Toronto which loves sweets and desserts.