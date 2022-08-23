Khalilur, Mohiuddin reelected BGMEA Forum Chattogram president, secretary

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

KDS Group Chairman Khalilur Rahman and Clifton Group CEO Mohiuddin Chowdhury have been reelected as the president and general secretary of BGMEA Forum Chattogram.

Mohammad Abdus Salam, president of BGMEA Forum Bangladesh and treasurer of Bangladesh Red Crescent, unanimously approved the 56-member committee of the forum in a ceremony at Chittagong Club on Sunday (22 August). 

Forum Chattogram Vice President Md Ferdous announced the committee, reads a press release.
 

