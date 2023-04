Khairul Basher, senior news broadcaster and TV programme host, wins the excellence in news broadcasting award from Television Reporters Unity of Bangladesh (TRUB) at Global Brands-TRUB Media Award 2023.

Former shipping minister Shajahan Khan and Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik handed the accolade to Khairul Basher on Thursday (13 April), reads a press release.