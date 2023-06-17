Khairul Basher wins Bangladesh Excellence Award 2022

Corporates

Press Release
17 June, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 07:21 pm

Related News

Khairul Basher wins Bangladesh Excellence Award 2022

Press Release
17 June, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 07:21 pm
Khairul Basher wins Bangladesh Excellence Award 2022

Khairul Basher, a distinguished TV programme host known for his popular reality show Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid, has been awarded the prestigious Bangladesh Excellence Award 2022 for his exceptional contribution to the field of education. 

Khairul received this esteemed recognition alongside Professor Atiqul Islam, vice chancellor of North South University (NSU), who was acknowledged for NSU's outstanding institutional education, reads a press release.

The Bangladesh Excellence Award powered by SMC, presented annually, aims to recognise individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exemplary efforts in media, education, sports, and entertainment. 

This year's award ceremony was held at Gulshan Club, Dhaka where Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury presented the awards to Khairul Basher and Professor Atiqul Islam.

Khairul Basher's achievement is a testament to his unwavering dedication to making education exciting and engaging for audiences across Bangladesh. Through his popular TV programme, he has successfully blended entertainment and knowledge, revolutionising how education is perceived and consumed. His innovative approach has ignited a passion for learning and made education accessible to a broader audience.

North South University, one of the leading educational institutions in Bangladesh, was honoured for its exceptional institutional education. Under the leadership of Professor Atiqul Islam, NSU has consistently demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of countless students.

Award / excellence award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

7h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

12h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

12h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

28m | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

2h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000