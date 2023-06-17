Khairul Basher wins Bangladesh Excellence Award 2022

Khairul Basher, a distinguished TV programme host known for his popular reality show Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid, has been awarded the prestigious Bangladesh Excellence Award 2022 for his exceptional contribution to the field of education.

Khairul received this esteemed recognition alongside Professor Atiqul Islam, vice chancellor of North South University (NSU), who was acknowledged for NSU's outstanding institutional education, reads a press release.

The Bangladesh Excellence Award powered by SMC, presented annually, aims to recognise individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exemplary efforts in media, education, sports, and entertainment.

This year's award ceremony was held at Gulshan Club, Dhaka where Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury presented the awards to Khairul Basher and Professor Atiqul Islam.

Khairul Basher's achievement is a testament to his unwavering dedication to making education exciting and engaging for audiences across Bangladesh. Through his popular TV programme, he has successfully blended entertainment and knowledge, revolutionising how education is perceived and consumed. His innovative approach has ignited a passion for learning and made education accessible to a broader audience.

North South University, one of the leading educational institutions in Bangladesh, was honoured for its exceptional institutional education. Under the leadership of Professor Atiqul Islam, NSU has consistently demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of countless students.